Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $42.86 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

