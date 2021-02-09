INMAX (INX) Price Down 79.3% Over Last Week

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. INMAX has a total market cap of $2,921.08 and approximately $166.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INMAX has traded 79.3% lower against the dollar. One INMAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01126634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.08 or 0.05763791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042346 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars.

