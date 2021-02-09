InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Price Up 10.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $4.96. 2,444,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 361,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

