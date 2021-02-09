Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $282,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.