Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) is Matarin Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matarin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the quarter. Inogen makes up approximately 1.2% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inogen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

