Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Insider Acquires 1,256 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

LON ULVR traded down GBX 12.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,942.87 ($51.51). 3,898,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,339.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,543.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

ULVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,630 ($60.49) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,735.45 ($61.87).

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

