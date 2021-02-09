Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells 8,538 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $347,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,266,371.28.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.94. 256,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

