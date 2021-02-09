Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GSHD stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 327.78 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.