Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells 15,162 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.78 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $153.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

