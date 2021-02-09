Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells 28,261 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

