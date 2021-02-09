Insider Selling: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director Sells $464,076.80 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80.

VIVO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 848,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.