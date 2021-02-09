Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 14,899 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $5,555,688.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,825,291.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $10.54 on Tuesday, reaching $379.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

