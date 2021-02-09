Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00.

MSCI opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.75 and a 200-day moving average of $387.77. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

