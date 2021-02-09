Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 5,641 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $471,644.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 387,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

