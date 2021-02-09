Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 706 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total value of $112,635.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,014 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWST traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.46. The stock had a trading volume of 825,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

