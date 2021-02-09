Insider Selling: Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Director Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,500.

Shares of WIL opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10.

Get Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) alerts:

About Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.