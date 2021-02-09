Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

