Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $85.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

