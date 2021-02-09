Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.