Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 177,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,891. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

