Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 177,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. 41,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

