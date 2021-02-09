Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock opened at C$27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.94. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

