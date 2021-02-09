Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00. The stock traded as high as C$28.72 and last traded at C$28.21, with a volume of 82074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.94.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

