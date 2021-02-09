International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $41,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. 20,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,580. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

