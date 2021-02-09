Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.20 ($2.59).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

About Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

