Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

ISRG stock opened at $769.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $786.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

