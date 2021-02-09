Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Up 5.4%

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.79. 45,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 15,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXE)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

