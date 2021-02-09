Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Boosted by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

