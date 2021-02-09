Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

XMLV stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $55.58.

