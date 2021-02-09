Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 556,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 66,679 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

