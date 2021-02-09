Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 26th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of VGM opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

