Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 16.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.