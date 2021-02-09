Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,263 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the typical volume of 93 put options.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,109. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in uniQure by 79.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QURE opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

