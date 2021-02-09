Investors Purchase High Volume of Luminex Call Options (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 710 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,168% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 72.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

