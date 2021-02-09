Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 55,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the average volume of 4,591 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:SOS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,312,027. SOS has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

