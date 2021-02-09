iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 272.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $417.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.76 and its 200-day moving average is $360.24. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.