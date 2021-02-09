iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,050.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 407,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,256. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $143.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.