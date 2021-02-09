iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $227.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $227.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

