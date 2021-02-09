iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,456,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,892,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $73.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

