iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 250.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.