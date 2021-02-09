Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

