J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.61

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.61 and last traded at $108.60, with a volume of 8999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.67.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

