Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $14.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.21. 17,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.