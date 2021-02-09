Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,395 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

