Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 21,629 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 95,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NOK opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.