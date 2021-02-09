Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CWEN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

