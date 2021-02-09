Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

