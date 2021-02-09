Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

