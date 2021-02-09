Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

