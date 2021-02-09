Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Tops $3.37 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $920,291.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00227442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00083307 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

